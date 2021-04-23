1,000 COVID-19 Vaccines To Be Given at Methodist Dallas on ‘No Appointment Monday'

On Monday, Methodist Dallas Medical Center will administer 1,000 first-doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on a first-come-first-served basis.

Methodist Dallas will administer vaccines from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and appointments will not be required as anyone can walk in to receive a vaccine as they are still available.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Only a photo ID will be required at Methodist Dallas Medical Center located at 1441 North Beckley Avenue.

"We are trying to do everything possible to make getting the COVID-19 vaccine as easy as possible," says Pam Stoyanoff, MBA, CPA, FACHE, president and chief operating officer, Methodist Health System. "We believe these vaccines are the key to getting beyond the pandemic."

Methodist Health System has administered over 70,000 vaccines to its employees, patients, first responders, teachers and public citizens as they were the first health system in North Texas to receive COVID-19 vaccines and offer them to employees.

Anyone interested in making an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine on another day besides Monday, click here.