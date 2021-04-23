COVID-19 vaccines

1,000 COVID-19 Vaccines To Be Given at Methodist Dallas on ‘No Appointment Monday'

Walk-ups welcome for COVID-19 vaccines at Methodist Dallas on Monday

Methodist Dallas
NBC 5 News

On Monday, Methodist Dallas Medical Center will administer 1,000 first-doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on a first-come-first-served basis.

Methodist Dallas will administer vaccines from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and appointments will not be required as anyone can walk in to receive a vaccine as they are still available.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Only a photo ID will be required at Methodist Dallas Medical Center located at 1441 North Beckley Avenue.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

DeSoto 5 mins ago

19-Year-Old Man Found in Car With Fatal Gunshot Wounds: DeSoto Police

"We are trying to do everything possible to make getting the COVID-19 vaccine as easy as possible," says Pam Stoyanoff, MBA, CPA, FACHE, president and chief operating officer, Methodist Health System. "We believe these vaccines are the key to getting beyond the pandemic."

Methodist Health System has administered over 70,000 vaccines to its employees, patients, first responders, teachers and public citizens as they were the first health system in North Texas to receive COVID-19 vaccines and offer them to employees.

Anyone interested in making an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine on another day besides Monday, click here.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19 vaccinesDallasMethodist Dallas Medical Centermethodist health system
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us