100 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 More Deaths in Dallas County Thursday

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 100 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count in the county to 831.

In addition, the 16th and 17th deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed, including a woman in her 70s who was as resident of a long-term care facility, and a woman in her 80s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. Both women had been critically ill in area hospitals.

Of cases requiring hospitalization , 77% have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Diabetes has been a chronic high-risk condition reported in over a quarter of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19, according to Dallas County Health officials.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

