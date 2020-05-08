10 More Dead in Dallas County Friday, 249 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed

The Dallas County Health and Human Services Department announced another 249 new cases of COVID-19 Friday along with 10 more deaths, tying the county's record for the deadliest day.

The county, which now has tallied 135 deaths related to COVID-19 infection, reported a previous one-day high of 10 deaths on April 28.

The latest victims of the 2019 novel coronavirus include six residents of long-term care facilities; all of the latest victims had been hospitalized or were in hospice care.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Duncanville, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson, and had been hospitalized.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Duncanville, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland, and died in hospice care at the facility.

Dallas County is also reporting another 249 new cases of the virus, bringing he county total to 5,369 cases. According to Thursday's data obtained from the county and state health departments, there are 2,452 active cases and 2,294 recoveries in the county.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is planning to speak publicly Friday afternoon. His news conference will be live at the top of this page shortly before 4 p.m.

Thank you #DrBirx. Hopefully, North Texans will keep following the advice of public health leaders like @DrPhilHuangDFW @DCMSPres and the #PublicHealthCommittee of my Economic Recovery Task Force in the face of @GovAbbott #opentexas Today will tie for our deadliest day so far. https://t.co/fkeqy90vGU — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) May 8, 2020

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the 135 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities, the county said.

