Tarrant County Public Health added another 10 COVID-19 deaths Thursday along with 2,535 new cases of the virus.

The latest 10 victims included a woman from Arlington who exceeded 90, two women from Southlake who exceeded 90, a man from Bedford in his 80s, a man from Mansfield in his 80s, a woman from Arlington in her 70s, a man from Fort Worth in his 70s, a woman from Keller in her 70s, and two men from Fort Worth in their 60s. One had unknown underlying health conditions, and the remainder had underlying health conditions.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

TCPH said Wednesday they have provided 47,817 COVID-19 vaccines to date. This week the county received 16,000 first dose vaccines to administer at the Arlington and Fort Worth vaccine hubs. To get on the vaccine waitlist, click the link in the box above.

Tarrant County is also reporting Thursday that total hospital occupancy in county hospitals is at 88% while ICU occupancy is at 95% through Wednesday. Beds occupied by COVID-19 patients account for 23% of all patients in Tarrant County and for 21.46% of all patients in TSA-E.

Tarrant County Public Health said there were 1,216 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals through Wednesday and that the 7-day average for COVID-19 patients was at 1,294. The number of hospitalized patients remains down from the high of 1,528 patients reached Jan. 6 and dropped by more than 60 from Tuesday to Wednesday.

In the last seven days, the county has announced 12,301 new and probable cases of the virus or an average of 1,757 per day. Data from the county health department indicated there were 2,261 more confirmed cases Thursday than the most recent report and 274 more probable cases. To date, the county has reported 184,450 confirmed cases of the virus and 29,161 probable cases for a total of 213,611 cases.

A day after reporting the lowest number of new cases reported since Dec. 20, 2020, the number reported Thursday is the highest number of new cases reported in 10 days.

The county is also reporting another 3,213 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 161,348.

There are currently an estimated 50,140 active cases of the virus, the most of any North Texas county, and 2,123 deaths from the virus in the county since March 2020.

Tarrant County, which has extended its mask mandate until Feb. 28, 2021, began reporting both probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in August 2020 at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported.

COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis, severe pneumonia or even death. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.