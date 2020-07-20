1 Death, 385 New Cases of the Coronavirus Reported in Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health reported the death of one resident Monday and 385 new cases of the coronavirus.
The death is a man in his 70s from Fort Worth with underlying health conditions.
The county has reported a total of 22,002 cases, 299 deaths and 10,644 recoveries.
*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.
**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.