1 Death, 385 New Cases of the Coronavirus Reported in Tarrant County

Tarrant County has 22,002 cases of the coronavirus, 299 deaths and 10,644 recoveries

Nefty Gonzalez, NBC 5

Tarrant County Public Health reported the death of one resident Monday and 385 new cases of the coronavirus.

The death is a man in his 70s from Fort Worth with underlying health conditions.

The county has reported a total of 22,002 cases, 299 deaths and 10,644 recoveries.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

