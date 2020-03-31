1 Death, 15 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Denton County

Health officials in Denton County have reported a new death and 15 additional cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

This is the fourth coronavirus related death in Denton County. The patient, a male resident of The Colony in his 60s, was a previously reported hospitalized, locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Denton County. To respect and honor his family, no further personal information was released.

“Today, we have learned of yet another death due to COVID-19 which has impacted our communities in Denton County,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to this man’s family as well as the families of those who have also been victims of this terrible pandemic.”

The Denton County Public Health Department also announced 15 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the countywide total to 206 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Health officials also announced 50 residents at the Denton State Supported Living Center have now tested positive for coronavirus, as well as an additional 23 staff members. Tuesday's numbers include an increase of one resident and one staff member who recently tested positive.

Tuesday's new cases were reported in the following cities.

The Colony 1

DSSLC 1

Frisco 1

Krum 1

Lewisville 4

Little Elm 1

Ponder 1

Prosper 1

Sanger 1

Unincorporated Denton County 3

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.