Your ‘Food Mood’: The Way Emotional Eating Can Affect Your Mood

You would be hard pressed to find someone, these days, who can honestly say they haven’t eaten because they are bored, stressed and anxious or a little something in between lately. Each person deals with stress and uncertainties in different ways, but as we know, some ways are better than others.

Some of our habits could even contribute to the problem.

Taylor Sutton, a registered dietitian with Market Street, said it’s not 100% of the bad mood issue, but what you eat can definitely make you feel even worse.

"When we choose to incorporate those fun foods... if we maybe eat too many or too often, you could notice a different type of response that comes in. It really is about choosing those better for you foods about 80-percent of the time,” Sutton said.

Sutton said there are go-to, affordable purchases she makes on her limited and quick trips to the grocery store these days.

"Things like canned beans, canned veggies and making sure that they have no salt added. Again they are shelf-stable and they are going to last you quite a while,” Sutton said.

Then what happens? Sometimes we can make bad, food choices all because we are bored or just don’t want to take the time to make a healthy meal or snack. That’s where SimpleMills.com founder and CEO Kaitlin Smith hopes she can help.

Smith devotes her website and its recipes to affordable foods to nourish the body. Her website offers free and easy recipes the entire family can enjoy.

Here are just a few:

Banana Berry Crunch Parfaits

SimpleMills.com

Chickpea & Spring Vegetable Pizza

SimpleMills.com

Mason Jar Salads with Grain-free Croutons

SimpleMills.com

Cheesy Vegan Broccoli Soup