TWC Latest: Hundreds of Millions Paid Out, More Coming

The Texas Workforce Commission said Wednesday it has paid out more than $408 million in unemployment benefits since mid-March.

During a Facebook Live, a spokesperson said claimants can also expect to get an additional $600 weekly benefit provided by the federal stimulus as early as this week.

But many North Texans continue to reach out to NBCDFW, claiming they are struggling to file online, get a person on the phone or in the case of some, get their money once approved.

“My friends that have all applied after me, they have all received their checks,” said Chris Sarber, who applied and was approved in late March.

The TWC says demand on the system is beginning to ease, but it continues to add staff and call centers, with more than 500 people currently allocated to field calls.

“We have added two new call centers, bringing in around 350 additional agents, we are working to add two more call centers,” TWC spokesperson Cisco Gamez said.