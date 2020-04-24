Tarrant County

Trinity Metro Extends Free Rides to May

By Dominga Gutierrez

In order to help reduce the COVID-19 risk for customers and employees, Tarrant County's Trinity Metro is continuing to provide free rides through May 15.

The service includes buses, Trinity Metro TEXRail and ACCESS paratransit.

"This is intended to significantly minimize the amount of contact between operators and customers as well as conductors and riders," according to the agency.

Social distancing is still to be expected during the extension.

For more information, click here.

