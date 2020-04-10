Tips for Safe Workouts, Nutrition While Stuck at Home

Working out from home has become the option to stay fit for many Americans, since stay at home orders to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

It’s great to want to be healthy or use this time to get healthier, but it could also mean injury if we aren’t all careful.

Dr. Anontio Rozier, a pain management physician in Mansfield, specializes in the treatment of spinal and musculoskeletal pain and says it’s all about what happens before, during and after the workout to protect yourself from injury.

“Warm up five to ten minutes before the workout,” Rozier advised. “Stretch before, during and after your workout. This will improve your pliability and keep your muscles warm. Don’t over train. Too much working out can cause problems. Finally, focus. Concentrate on your movements and your body to prevent further injury.”

He said he is even seeing clients coming in injured because they were trying to follow along with people who aren’t certified trainers on social media.

“Common injuries that can arise from working with uncertified trainers are cervical and lumbar muscle strain, rotator cuff tendonitis and tears, ankle sprain, shin splints to name a few. More severe injuries such as tendon ruptures and fractures may also occur,” Rozier said.



It’s not just about how you work out, it’s also about what you work out in.

“You should choose the proper attire. Replace shoes at least every six months,” Rozier said.

Rozier said it is also always a good idea to check your health, before starting something new.

“Before starting home workouts a person should assess their current health situation. If a person has conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, asthma, osteoporosis, or bone and joint issues they should consult a doctor prior to beginning their program,” said Rozier.

The most important part of all of this may not be your workout at all, but rather, what you are eating every day.

“It can be very difficult to eat correctly while at home. Some advice would be to focus on eating real food. Focus on protein, fiber, fruits and vegetables not that handful of gummy bears from the pantry. Foods like broccoli, carrots, Swiss chard onion and tomatoes support your immune system. Plan out your meal times and snack times the same way you would at work or school. Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration and fatigue.

Also, avoid sugary drinks and soda, avoid too much caffeine while at home. It’s also helpful to portion out your snacks and meals,” said Rozier.