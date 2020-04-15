Texas Senator Spearheads Virtual Job Fair Wednesday

One in 10 Americans have applied for jobless benefits of some kind since the coronavirus pandemic started in the United States.

Texas State Senator Royce West is spearheading a campaign to get people connected with employers who need their help.

“This is a first of its kind event through Workforce Solutions of Greater Dallas here in Dallas County,” West said. “This is a time to bring employers and potential employees together in a safe way.”

West estimates by the end of Wednesday, they will have virtually helped more than 1,000 people looking for work.

“This isn’t just for right now, but this is something that can become best practice for years to come. An effective and efficient way to pair people together,” West said.

The JobCONNECTion Virtual Job Fair is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 15. Job seekers are asked to submit your resume and/ or job history online. You don’t need a virtual appointment to get access to a virtual booth.

For updates or reminders on this and future events, test JOBSEEKER to 55469.

In addition to the virtual job fair, Workforce Solutions has launched Jobs Now. It's another resource hoping to connect job seekers with employers hiring right now. They also provide one on one attention for people who need help.