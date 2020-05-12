texas

Texas Rural Hospitals Financially Struggling

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller who heads the state's Office of Rural Health says rural hospitals have less than 30 days of cash on hand.

Miller asked Governor Greg Abbott and federal leaders for more money to send to those hospitals.

"My biggest concern is that we won't find enough funding," said Miller.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission says more than $630 million in federal funding will soon be distributed.

