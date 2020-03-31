Online Dance Lessons Grow in Popularity to Keep Families Moving

With schools and gyms closed many families are trying to find unique ways to stay fit while practicing social distancing.

Some have found that dance is the perfect way to stay active and still bring families together.

“It’s hilarious how the dynamic changes between you and your kids and doing activities with your kids really does set an incredible example of how to really look at this particular time in our history,” Fred Astaire Dance Studios national dance director Tony Dovolani said. “These are the things that they are going to remember for the rest of their lives.”

Along with its library of paid classes, Fred Astaire Dance Studios have created an online platform to offer some free ballroom dance lessons to help families get off the sofa and on their feet.

“It was very important for the Fred Astaire Dance Studio organization to do these free online lessons because as we know, dancing has been a great distraction and an escape during war times and during any trouble times that we have been through,” Dovolani said.