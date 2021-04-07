covid-19 vaccine

Oklahoma Opens COVID-19 Vaccinations to All States

Oklahoma will begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations to residents of any state because both the vaccine supply and the number of vaccinated Oklahomans have increased

By The Associated Press

Matic Zorman | Getty Images

Oklahoma will begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations to residents of any state as Oklahoma's vaccine supplies and vaccinations administered increased, deputy state Health Commissioner Keith Reed said Wednesday.

Until now, Oklahoma had limited vaccinations to only its 4 million residents.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Now, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Oklahoma has received more than 2.9 million vaccine doses and administered more than 2.1 vaccinations. So, residents of any state will become eligible for vaccination in Oklahoma starting Thursday.

Coronavirus Resources

coronavirus Mar 13, 2020

Your Guide to the COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic

coronavirus testing Jun 23, 2020

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

"While our focus has been and will continue to be on vaccinating Oklahomans, we have always known there would be a point at which supply and increasing capacity would allow us to welcome residents from neighboring states into Oklahoma to get vaccinated," Reed said. "We are now reaching that point."

According to the state health department, reported virus cases in Oklahoma increased Wednesday sharply, as predicted, by more than 1,700.

The department reported 441,906 virus cases since the pandemic began, an increase of 1,764 from Tuesday.

On Tuesday, state epidemiologist Dr. Jared Taylor said a laboratory, which he declined to identify, thought it was properly reporting positive cases, but about 1,300 were not recorded into a new system the health department uses to track cases.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

covid-19 vaccineOklahomaCenters for Disease Control and Prevention
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us