NorthPark Center to Begin ‘Retail to Go’

Beginning Friday, April 24, NorthPark Center and its merchants will include "retail to go" to participate in the state's "Reopened Retail Services" initiative.

The directive issued by Gov. Greg Abbott will follow the same procedures as restaurants and other essential retailers.

The practice is being done in order to reduce the exposure risks of the coronavirus.

A list of the merchants participating in "retail to go" can be found on NorthPark Center's website.

Stores will have designated pick-up locations in color-coded parking lots.

For more details on ordering for pick-up and shopping procedures, click here.