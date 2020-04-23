NorthPark Center in Dallas

NorthPark Center to Begin ‘Retail to Go’

NorthPark Center 112019
Texas Sky Ranger

Beginning Friday, April 24, NorthPark Center and its merchants will include "retail to go" to participate in the state's "Reopened Retail Services" initiative.

The directive issued by Gov. Greg Abbott will follow the same procedures as restaurants and other essential retailers.

The practice is being done in order to reduce the exposure risks of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus Resources

coronavirus Mar 13

Your Guide to the COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic

COVID-19 Mar 26

COVID-19: Do You Need Help?

A list of the merchants participating in "retail to go" can be found on NorthPark Center's website.

Stores will have designated pick-up locations in color-coded parking lots.

For more details on ordering for pick-up and shopping procedures, click here.

This article tagged under:

NorthPark Center in DallasDallascoronavirusbusinesses
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us