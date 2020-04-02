North Texas Food Bank to Distribute Food at Fair Park

Families across North Texas are feeling the economic squeeze due to Coronavirus, but a little help is on the way in the form of food.

Thursday, the North Texas Food Bank will take over several parking lots at Fair Park in Dallas to help families in need.

“What we’ve seen through this COVID-19 crisis is that there are so many more people looking for food assistance right now,” NTFB representative Anna Kurian said. “It is folks who are maybe from the service industry, from the hospitality industry and they are seeing themselves furloughed or out of work potentially for the first time.”

Hundreds of families are expected at the Fair Grounds event from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Those in need will drive up and remain in their vehicles. Staff will put the food in trunks to lessen physical interaction.

The pick-up location will be in Lots 5A and 6A, located in between Robert B. Cullum Boulevard and 2nd Avenue inside Fair Park. Participants should enter through Gate 5 only, located at the intersection of Robert B. Cullum Boulevard and Grand Avenue.

While this particular event is meant for South Dallas residents, it is also available for those who live in other areas of Dallas County.

NTFB has seen a marked increase in people needing help.

“For example at our mobile pantry sites, usually we have around 300 households that come and with these distributions that we’ve had in the last few weeks, we’ve had upwards of 1,000 households come,” Kurian said. “So, that’s a huge increase.”