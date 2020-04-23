North Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry Returns to Irving

Thursday, the North Texas Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry will visit Irving for the third time.

The food bank will distribute boxes of food at North Lake College at Building T.

The event is located at 5001 N. MacArthur Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No walks are allowed, and all families must remain in their vehicles.

“All agencies are seeing an increased need. Some as much as 300%” North Texas Food Bank representative Anna Kurian said. “There are a lot of people looking for food right now so we are working to both stock the shelves of those local agencies as well as provide food via our mobile pantry program.”