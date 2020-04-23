coronavirus

North Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry Returns to Irving

The food bank will distribute boxes of food at North Lake College at Building T

By Larry Collins

Thursday, the North Texas Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry will visit Irving for the third time.
NBC.5 News

Thursday, the North Texas Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry will visit Irving for the third time.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Thursday, the North Texas Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry will visit Irving for the third time.

The food bank will distribute boxes of food at North Lake College at Building T.

The event is located at 5001 N. MacArthur Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.             

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 17 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus 3 mins ago

Local Couple Opens Popular Cookie Brand Store During Pandemic

No walks are allowed, and all families must remain in their vehicles.

“All agencies are seeing an increased need. Some as much as 300%” North Texas Food Bank representative Anna Kurian said. “There are a lot of people looking for food right now so we are working to both stock the shelves of those local agencies as well as provide food via our mobile pantry program.”

This article tagged under:

coronavirusIrvingfood pantry
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us