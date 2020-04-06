Nonprofit Connects Saginaw Families to Food

A nonprofit in northwest Tarrant County expects another crowd as it links families of students in the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD to food.

Community Link shifted to a drive-through operation to serve more people and, at the same time, keep distance while fighting through this pandemic.

Inside the warehouse in Saginaw, volunteers load up baskets, getting families what they need. And, many of those volunteers are now paid through a partnership with Get Shift Done, another nonprofit that pays laid-off restaurant workers.

Volunteers are now limited due to safety precautions but the mission goes on.

You just need two things to get the help -- a photo ID and an appointment.

"In coordination with EMS-ISD and several local churches, Community Link has helped organize mobile pantries in areas where people may not have transportation to get to the pantry. Another partner organization, On Eagles Wings, is helping Community Link deliver food to senior adults who do not have transportation," Trey Harper, the development director, said in a news release.

"Those needing assistance right now are young and old, families, individuals, college students, those furloughed and those with limited monthly income- they look like all of ús," Harper said.

Covering 178 square miles in Northwest Tarrant County, Community Link serves low-income individuals and families who live within the ZIP codes 76052, 76114, 76131, 76135, 76137, 76177 and 76179, or any family with a student attending Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD regardless of home ZIP Code.

ONLINE: Click here to make an appointment, or call 817-847-4554.