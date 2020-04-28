Medical Students Create ‘DFW COVIDsitters’, Offer Free Childcare

A group of North Texas medical students had a unique way to help out frontline health care workers.

Three Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine third-year students Lexy Kindt, Nivedha Sukumar and Abhi Ganesh created a group called the DFW COVIDsitters.

“We are basically babysitting, but it is like a volunteer service,” Ganesh explained. “We provide child care using volunteers through the medical school and other health care professional students for health care workers.”

The students are still around a year away from joining the medical profession but felt a personal responsibility to help.

“As medical students and even as health care professional students, I feel like we always want to be on the frontlines and we always want to be helping and in this crisis,” Ganesh said. “We were told to go home because there was not enough PPE. So, we needed to find something to do and we just wanted to help out in the community. That’s what we went to medical school for.”

More than a dozen other students have joined the COVIDsitter team.

For more information, go to https://dfwcovidsitters.wixsite.com/home