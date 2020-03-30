Hair Care Tips During Salon Shut Downs

Have you noticed hair dye and other products are in short supply on store shelves? In addition to shortages of everyday household goods, hair care products have also been scarce as hair salons and stylists have been forced to close due to social distancing.

North Texas is no different. One of the many beauty concerns is covering gray hair.

Shenia Browne, owner of Exotic Hair Dallas says this is a difficult time for a lot of people, but it’s important not to do anything that will damage your hair in the long run simply for a short term fix.

"Right now I think we should only be using temporary hair colors that last from shampoo to shampoo,” Browne said. “You can even get these color sticks right now, they come in like a mascara form, powder form or even a spray form. Those are good to cover your gray."

The 25-year stylist said it’s also best to stay away from chemical services a professional usually does for you.

“That could be relaxers because they contain products with sodium hydroxide in them. Or your Brazilian blowouts. Those products typically have formaldehyde in them. Or even hair coloring services, because those are going to have hydrogen peroxide. You want to also look for products that are sulphate free. Those are going to be better and healthier for your hair.

Bottom line, your hairdresser misses you as much as you miss them. But it’s important to always remember, they are called professionals for a reason.