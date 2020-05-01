Grand Prairie ISD to Offer Virtual Counseling

Starting Friday, the Grand Prairie ISD will offer virtual counseling services for its students in grades 6 through 12.

The concern from the guidance counseling staff is that the very real world problems that the kids struggle with on a daily basis have not stopped just because the rest of the world essentially has.

“Students and families are going through stress and anxiety because of the unknown,” said Dana Jackson, Executive Director of Counseling Services for Grand Prairie ISD. “So this gives them an additional supportive adult to talk through some of these situations.”

Jackson noted that she wants the students to be able to thrive in spite of their circumstances, like social distancing and the abrupt cancellation of the school year.

Students who are interested in virtual counseling can access the service via the district website.

“We want them to know that even though we might not know what is planned for tomorrow, there are supportive adults, their family, their school district, and their peers that are here to help,” Jackson said.