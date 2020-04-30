Fort Worth App Developers Turn Entertainment App, to Job App

Three Fort Worth App developers have transformed what was an app for entertainment into a tool to help service workers in Dallas-Fort Worth find a job.

Hundreds of job postings specifically in the DFW area are compiled together in one app based on your location.

It's called “Chibo.”

Chibo means "food" in Italian. Still in its early stages of development, which was only a few months ago, the app was geared towards quickly finding local events around you.

The idea was to give users easy access to things like festivals, restaurant specials, and concerts across D-F-W, but that vision changed dramatically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Developers Vy Tran, Dom Alvaro, and Nick Jose came together with a different vision:

A stronger focus on serving their community.

“Instead of providing events and things to do, we repurposed the app to show jobs that are happening around the area,” said Chibo co-founder, Vy Tran.

“When you see people around you being impacted, the question is, what do you do to help them. I was in a position where I could do something, and we just went about and did it,” said Chibo co-founder, Nick Jose. “Most of the people who are affected are your service industry workers, and there is not a one stop shop for them to go in and find jobs.”

“What we're trying to do is simplify the process,” said Chibo co-founder Dom Alvaro. “And that's basically how the events populated into jobs, and so that's how we basically transitioned fairly easily.”

Similar to other job apps, you can go in and apply directly for the job. One distinguishing feature of Chibo, is that local job postings are centered around the user.

The app is free and ready to use with more than 400 active job listings in DFW, and that list continues to grow.

Right now it only works for iOS users, but Chibo developers say an Android version of the app is in the works.

Download now in the app store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/chibo/id1470606756