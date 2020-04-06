Food Safety Tips Amid Coronavirus Concerns

There are several simple but effective tips to keep in mind to help ensure a safe trip to your neighborhood grocery store during this time of crisis.

Dr. VanWingen is a family physician in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He filmed a 13-minute video that has now been viewed more than 23 million times since he posted it on YouTube on March 24.

He’s offering the following tips when it comes to food safety amid the coronavirus pandemic:

When you’re at the grocery store, only pick up what you’re going to buy so that you are not touching a ton of products.

Plan your trip so you can minimize the time you spend in the store

Try to get 2 weeks worth of groceries

"One side of the table is going to be my clean side,” VanWingen said as he encourages you not to cross-contaminate.

Research by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) says particles can live up to 24 hours on cardboard, and up to 3 days on plastic. Dr. VanWingen encourages consumers to:

Wipe down plastics

Sanitize the counter before bringing in the groceries

Get rid of external packaging like the boxes

Rinse fruits and vegetables

Disinfect things like the canned goods, chip bags

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott