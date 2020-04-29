Food Drive Held at Iconic Southfork Ranch

A North Texas television landmark location is hosting a weeklong food drive to help the North Texas Food Bank.

The Southfork Ranch, which is known as the home of the ‘80s television drama “Dallas” is collecting food all week from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the ranch cannot host tours so managers decided to open the gates to accept non-perishable food to help those in need.

“These are hard times and food is needed,” Southfork representative Janna Timm said. “We also are doing a blood drive on May 9 in our ballroom and we have a huge ballroom sitting empty and they needed to have the space between people so, they were excited to get the space.”

The ranch is located at 3700 Hogge Dr, Parker, TX.