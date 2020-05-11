Ellis County Hosts Free Mobile Testing Location on Monday and Tuesday

Ellis County is hosting a two-day free mobile testing location in Waxahachie.

Testing will occur at the Waxahachie Sports Complex at 151 Broadhead Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Tests will be administered by appointment only. Registration for this testing site began at 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

To be eligible for testing, individuals must have one or more symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include:

Fever and/or chills

Cough (Dry or Productive)

Fatigue

Body aches/muscle or joint pain o Shortness of Breath

Sore Throat

Headaches

Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea

Nasal Congestion

Loss of Taste and/or Smell

Eligible residents will drive to the testing site at their scheduled appointment time. Residents will be notified of their results by phone.

To Schedule an appointment, call 512-883-2400 or go to https://txcovidtest.org/ .