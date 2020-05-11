Ellis County Hosts Free Mobile Testing Location on Monday and Tuesday

Ellis County is hosting a two-day free mobile testing location in Waxahachie.
Testing will occur at the Waxahachie Sports Complex at 151 Broadhead Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
Tests will be administered by appointment only. Registration for this testing site began at 8 a.m. Sunday morning.
To be eligible for testing, individuals must have one or more symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include:
- Fever and/or chills
- Cough (Dry or Productive)
- Fatigue
- Body aches/muscle or joint pain o Shortness of Breath
- Sore Throat
- Headaches
- Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea
- Nasal Congestion
- Loss of Taste and/or Smell
Eligible residents will drive to the testing site at their scheduled appointment time. Residents will be notified of their results by phone.
Coronavirus Resources
To Schedule an appointment, call 512-883-2400 or go to https://txcovidtest.org/ .