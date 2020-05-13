Doctors, Families Sell Transparent Masks to Help Hearing-Impaired

As individuals continue to wear masks, one group of people is finding this new practice particularly challenging.

Hearing-impaired people rely on reading lips to communicate, so wearing face coverings makes that difficult.

People around the country are trying to find a solution to this problem.

A Houston audiologist, Dr. Elly Pourasef, learned how to make face coverings with clear shields around the mouth.

Pourasef shared the design and pattern on her website, www.memorialhearing.com. She also has options for patients with hearing aids that make it difficult to wear masks.

A 17-year-old girl from Thousand Oaks, California, is also making face masks designed to make it easier for the hearing impaired to read lips.

Isabella Appell sells her masks online and donates the money to the Hearing Aid Project, which provides free hearing aids to those in need.

In Sutton, Massachusetts, a mother and daughter are using their alterations shop to make transparent masks for those who are hard of hearing.

Jasmyne McKenna, the owner of Tailor Pros shop, worked with her daughter, Julianna, to donate approximately 3,000 clear masks. Now, the mother and daughter are charging $15 for each mask.

Transparent masks can also be purchased at www.safenclear.com.