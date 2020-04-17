coronavirus

DFW Airport Offers Free Parking for Medical Professionals Fighting COVID-19

By Larry Collins

NBC 5 News

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport joins the many companies working to help medical personnel fight COVID-19.

“We are honored to offer free parking in any of our five terminal parking garages to eligible medical health care professionals aiding in the fight against COVID-19,” the airport said this week.

To qualify, medical professionals should send an email to parkfree@dfwairport.com and provide a photo or scanned copy of a current medical license or credential with a short explanation of the role in relation to the fight against COVID-19.

Once verified, a one-time use promo code will be emailed to redeem online at dfwairport.com/park or on the DFW Mobile App. Travel must be completed by May 31, 2020 (11:59 p.m. CST). 

Those who already traveled to a COVID-19 impacted area may also be eligible for a refund.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusDFW Airporthealth care workers
