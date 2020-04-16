coronavirus

Dallas ISD Offers Free Daycare for Children of First Responders

The school district is opening two daycare centers for the children of first responders in Pre-K through 3rd grade

By Hannah Jones

NBC 5 News

Dallas ISD is opening two free childcare centers for all essential first responders and front line healthcare providers.

The school district is partnering with the YMCA and Big Thought to open the daycare centers, which will be available for children in Pre-K through 3rd grade.

One of the centers will be located at César Chávez Learning Center, 1710 North Carroll Avenue. The center will open on Monday, April 20, and will be operated by YMCA staff.

The other center will be located at the Montessori Academy at Onesimo Hernandez, located at 5555 Maple Avenue. This center is slated to open Wednesday, April 22, and will be operated by Big Thought staff.

Both centers will operate from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m on first-come-first-served basis with a maximum of 50 students per site.

All children will have their temperatures checked before entering the center, and parents will not be allowed to enter the building.

Students will receive three meals and two snacks, and they will be provided with learning activities throughout the day.

Cleaning crews will deep clean each childcare center site daily after all students have been picked up.

