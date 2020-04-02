Dallas County Creates Response Fund for Frontline Workers Fighting COVID-19

There's a new way to give back to those fighting the spread of the coronavirus in Dallas County.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Thursday announced the creation of the Dallas County COVID-19 Response Fund, which benefits frontline emergency and health care workers.

“The fight against the spread of COVID-19 can only be won if we protect our frontline responders including police, fire, EMS, and health care workers,” Jenkins in a news release. “The Dallas County COVID-19 Response Fund will support those on the frontlines by providing them critically needed resources that will keep them protected."

Fund trustees have so far brought in $100,000 in donations, which will be used to create sanitizer.

ONLINE: To learn more about the Dallas County COVID-19 Response Fund or to make a donation, click here.