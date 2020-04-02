coronavirus

Dallas County Creates Response Fund for Frontline Workers Fighting COVID-19

dallas-fire-rescue-generic-night
Metro

There's a new way to give back to those fighting the spread of the coronavirus in Dallas County.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Thursday announced the creation of the Dallas County COVID-19 Response Fund, which benefits frontline emergency and health care workers.

“The fight against the spread of COVID-19 can only be won if we protect our frontline responders including police, fire, EMS, and health care workers,” Jenkins in a news release. “The Dallas County COVID-19 Response Fund will support those on the frontlines by providing them critically needed resources that will keep them protected."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 33 mins ago

How to Help With JPS Health Network Donations

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Dallas Mavericks Donate $10,000 to Dallas ISD Families in Need

Fund trustees have so far brought in $100,000 in donations, which will be used to create sanitizer.

ONLINE: To learn more about the Dallas County COVID-19 Response Fund or to make a donation, click here.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusDallas CountyClay Jenkins
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us