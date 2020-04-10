Dallas-Based Initiative Works to Save Businesses, Help Frontline Workers

More efforts are being made to support small business restaurants in this difficult time, as more and more people choose to stock up on groceries and stay home.

Serving Up Gratitude is a new initiative that just launched this week doing just that while feeding hungry and hardworking health care workers. The program is hosted by The Thanks--Giving Foundation of Dallas.

They’re aiming to raise $250,000 to create a cash flow for local restaurants to cook up 25,000 meals in the next 60 days, which will then be delivered to first responders and health care workers.

Their first 250 meals – cooked up by five DFW restaurants --were delivered this week to Parkland employees this week.

They plan to ramp up the number of meals and deliveries in the coming weeks as they gather more volunteers and donations.

“First of all, we can’t give the health care workers as much appreciation as they deserve. Their work is just amazing," said Kyle Ogden, president and CEO of The Thanks-Giving Foundation. "And we can’t make a big enough impact on the restaurants to save them all – but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t do something. And we’re out here trying to do something to make a difference.”

Restaurants who are already participating include Snuffer’s Restaurant & Bar, Pecan Lodge, Ojeda’s Tex-Mex Restaurants, Campisi’s Restaurants and The Market at Bonton Farms.

Foundations, corporations and individuals looking to support Serving Up Gratitude are being encouraged to make a donation, volunteer their time or even suggest front line workers and restaurants who need help.

The Thanks-Giving Foundation owns and operates Thanks-Giving Square, a contemplation garden, exhibition hall and interfaith chapel in downtown Dallas.

The foundation says it provides resources and initiatives that encourage individuals from all walks of life to embrace gratitude, virtue and goodwill.