CVS Allows COVID-19 Vaccines to Children Ages 12-15 Nationwide

CVS Pharmacies across the nation are offering COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 12-15 starting Thursday.

"With every new wave of eligibility our teams have worked around the clock to ensure vaccine access as soon as possible," CVS Health President and Chief Executive officer Karen Lynch said. "Offering vaccinations to younger populations at thousands of locations across the country brings us one step closer to prevailing over the pandemic."

The Pfizer vaccine was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization and the CDC to be administered to individuals above the age of 12, and now those individuals can schedule appointments at more than 5,600 CVS locations.

Parental consent is required and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Individuals can make an appointment by clicking here or by accessing the CVS Pharmacy app. Only locations with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be shown.

In Texas, the COVID-19 vaccines are currently is currently available to anyone over the age of 16, regardless of in which phase they had previously been grouped. President Biden said on April 6 the vaccine should be available to all Americans, in all states, by April 19.

Once vaccinated, people who received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. For those who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- there is only one shot needed. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since none of the vaccines offer 100% protection from infection. With that in mind, even if you've been vaccinated it's still a good idea to wear a mask and keep some separation between strangers or those whose vaccination status is unclear.

