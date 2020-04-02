coronavirus

Collin County Diaper Bank Needs Help to Continue Mission

By Guy Mitchell

Getty Images

Essential paper products can be a challenge for people to find during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

For many North Texas families, those essentials include things like diapers and baby wipes.

Organizations, like Baby Booties Diaper Bank, have stepped up to fill the need. The small nonprofit based in McKinney is hosting weekly COVID-19 emergency drive-thru events to distribute diapers, wipes and formula to Collin County families.

But the group is having trouble keeping up with demand. “Our shelves are bare,” said Helen Hutton, the founder and executive director of the diaper bank. 

The group is asking for monetary donations or purchases through its Amazon Wish list. You can learn more about the project and how to donate at its website https://www.babybootiesdiaperbank.org/.

