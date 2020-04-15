Build-Your-Own Taco Bar Puts Kids in Control

Families are managing a lot these days, so we want to take some of the work out of mealtime.

As we help you Stay Home. Stay Safe. Eat Well., our pro in the kitchen has a job for kids.

"Getting them to try new ingredients and new things and these are the perfect vehicles," says cooking instructor Carol Ritchie."You can use different tortillas for the tacos, the crispy shell, the soft shell, beans, beef, turkey. You can do a shrimp taco like we're gonna do."

Ritchie says her Build Your Own Tacos with Mango Salsa dish gets kids involved in what they're eating. They get to pick what goes on the taco. How much? How little?

"It's the perfect opportunity for them to learn a new skill, learn about ingredients and have a vested interest in what they're eating," Ritchie said.

Also, with kids building their own, it's a little less work for mom.

And, all kinds of good things can go on a taco; just change the ingredients and you have a whole new meal.

Build Your Own Tacos with Mango Salsa

by Carol Ritchie — Cookin’ with Carol

Serves 4; makes 8 tacos

Mango Salsa

1 mango, peeled, pitted and chopped

1/2 small red onion, diced

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

2 teaspoons lime juice

8 tortillas (flour, corn, or flour/corn combination)

12 ounces cooked meat

(beef or chicken fajita, ground beef, chicken or turkey, cooked shrimp)

Combine all mango salsa ingredients in a medium bowl, mixing well; reserve.

To build tacos, spoon desired meat into the middle of the tortillas. Spoon salsa on top. Enjoy!