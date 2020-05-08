Black College Expo Goes Live Online

The Black College Expo, produced by the National College Resources Foundation, has helped more than 500,000 students get into college and connected them with more than $1 billion in scholarships over the last 21 years.

The full-service student outreach organization realizes now, more than ever, students heading for higher education need help.

“We are getting so many calls from students and parents, as well as colleges,” Dr. Theresa Price, founder and executive director of National College Resources Foundation said. “They were feeling disconnected because of this pandemic. So we had to do something about it. We wanted to become a bridge so that they could get help.”

That bridge is coming in the form of a virtual event on May 8, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Price said students will have the opportunity to get accepted to colleges and universities on the spot. Some application fees will be waived and immediate scholarships will be offered to those who qualify.

The online event will be able to connect up to 100,000 students globally with the international job fair.