Arlington Officials Announce Coronavirus Tests Could Start by Friday

According to Arlington Fire Lieutenant Richard Fegan, drive-thru coronavirus testing could begin on Friday, April 24.

It was reported that 100 tests would be administered but it is expected to increase.

The testing will be by appointment only.

Identification will be required for the testing.

If identification is not available, an Arlington city bill that shows an address will be required.

According to officials, the hours would be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments will need to be scheduled before the testing.

The main testing location will be at the Parks Mall in south Arlington, but other testing locations will be made available at the time of registration.

More information and criteria will be posted on the City of Arlington website. Click here to visit the city's website.