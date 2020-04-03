Arlington Mayor Creates ‘Meals for a Mission’ Campaign

Every community is dealing with fallout from the coronavirus crisis in different ways, trying to care for both the physical and economic health of residents.

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams came up with a plan to both help local restaurants that are struggling and residents struggling to afford food.

Williams launched the Meals for a Mission social media campaign.

He encouraged residents to pick up “to-go” orders from local restaurants and post photos of the food on social media. He pledged to donate up to $25 for each photo up to $2,500 to Mission Arlington which is an organization that gives food and resources to people in need.

“I launched the Meals for a Mission Challenge as a reminder for everyone to support our small businesses and restaurants,” Williams said in a press release. “As a small businessman myself, I know these are tough times, but I’m overwhelmed by the positive response to this initiative and extremely grateful for so many residents answering the call with kindness and a big heart.”

Hundreds of people stepped up and he met that $2,500 threshold quickly. The initial donation was soon matched by Jim Spaniolo, former president of the University of Texas at Arlington. It was then matched again by Thasunda Brown Duckett, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking and the Otis and Rosie Brown Foundation.

“[This gives] us the opportunity to be able to feed each and every one of our citizens that needs help right now at this time. Many have lost their jobs and yet that line is always meet at Mission Arlington,” Williams said.