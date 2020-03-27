coronavirus

32 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Collin County

By Matt Jackson

Health officials reported 32 new cases of coronavirus in Collin County Friday night.

That brings the total number of cases in the county to 118. The breakdown of locations are listed below.

Plano: 12

  • Female, 73, no underlying health conditions, had contact with confirmed case, recovered;
  • Male, 44, no other information available at this time;
  • Male, 71, isolating at home with underlying medical conditions, previous domestic travel and contact with a previous confirmed case;
  • Male, 63, no other information available at this time;
  • Male, 71, hospitalized with underlying medical conditions, no recent travel and no known contact with a confirmed case;
  • Male, 43, no additional information available at this time;
  • Male 51, no additional information available at this time;
  • Male, 63, no additional information available at this time;
  • Female, 60, no additional information available at this time;
  • Male, 64, no additional information available at this time;
  • Male, 64, no additional information available at this time;
  • Male, 42, no additional information available at this time;

Frisco: 5

  • Female, 82, no additional information available at this time;
  • Male, 41, self-isolating, no underlying health conditions, recent international travel, no contact with confirmed case;
  • Female, 44, no additional information available at this time;
  • Female, 67, no additional information available at this time;
  • Male, 62, no additional information available at this time;

McKinney: 5

  • Female, 53, no additional information available at this time;
  • Female, 35, no additional information available at this time;
  • Male, 53, self-isolating with no underlying health conditions, no recent travel;
  • Male, 29, no additional information available at this time;
  • Male, 44, no additional information available at this time;

Allen: 3

  • Male, 75, no additional information available at this time;
  • Female, 26, self-isolating with no underlying health conditions, recent international travel with no know contact with a confirmed case;
  • Female, 40, no additional information available at this time;

Prosper: 2

  • Female, 61, no additional information available at this time;
  • Male, 39, no additional information available at this time;

Lucas: 2

  • Male, 55, self-isolating with no underlying health conditions, recent domestic travel, no known contact with a confirmed case;
  • Male, 60, no additional information available at this time;

Sachse: 2

  • Female, 57, hospitalized with underlying health conditions, no recent travel or know contact with confirmed case;
  • Male, 58, no additional information available at this time;

Richardson: 1

  • Female, 48, no additional information available at this time;

