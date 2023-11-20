Which over-the-counter hearing aid is best for you?

The availability of over-the-counter hearing aids means that getting a hearing aid is now easier than ever, but where to begin? Consumer Reports put several over-the-counter hearing aids to the test to help you figure out which model is best for you.

Have a hard time hearing when talking on the phone or when talking to someone in a noisy place? An over-the-counter hearing aid may be what you need to finally stop asking, “can you repeat that?”

If you have mild to moderate hearing loss, you don’t necessarily need to see a doctor or an audiologist to get one, but as with many products, choosing the right one can be challenging.

When it comes to OTC hearing aids, it’s important to know that there are two kinds: preset and self-fitting.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

PRESET OTC HEARING AIDS

Preset OTCs are more affordable, and they’re generally simpler to set up and use—you can just stick them in your ear and go. But beware some are so simple that they offer little more than volume control.

For its tests, Consumer Reports worked with an audiologist to evaluate ten OTC hearing aids.

Consumer Reports checked the maximum volume for the devices as well as their frequency range, harmonic distortion, noise reduction, battery drain, and directional amplification.

Coming in at $99, the Audien Hearing Atom, was the most affordable preset hearing aid Consumer Reports evaluated. But it's only customization option is volume control - and you have to use a tiny screwdriver to adjust it. Consumer Reports also found that it created a considerable amount of noisy distortion in louder environments.

For about $450 more, Consumer Reports found the Lucid Engage a lot more versatile than the other presets that were tested, offering four distinct audio configurations.

SELF-FITTING OTC HEARING AIDS

Self-fitting hearing aids are more expensive. But they’re a good choice if you want your hearing aid to be more tailored to your hearing loss, or if you want options like streaming music or calls.

The Lexie Lumen’s were one of the most affordable self-fitting hearing aids that Consumer Reports looked at. Before using them, you’ll need to set them up by taking a short hearing test. Consumer Reports found very little distortion in quiet or louder environments. A pricier but still good option might be the Sony CRE-E10 at $1,300.

To test yourself with the Hearing Handicap Inventory for Adults Screening Questionnaire. If you score in the mild-to-moderate range, an over-the-counter hearing aid could be a good fit.