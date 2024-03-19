Consumer Reports

What you should know about the security of your doorbell camera video

Experts blame the flood of cheap, insecure electronics from overseas manufacturers being sold in the U.S. as a growing security problem

Video doorbells make it easy for you to watch who’s coming and going, but who else might be viewing those videos? The answer: hackers and you’d likely never know it. A new Consumer Reports investigation found troubling security flaws in some video doorbells sold by the country's biggest retailers.

Consumer Reports’ extensive security tests revealed a number of video doorbells that have serious security flaws that could make users vulnerable to a security breach.

They all use the same mobile app, called Aiwit. The devices Consumer Reports tested are sold under the brand names Eken and Tuck, but we found the doorbells sold under many other brand names, including Fishbot, Rakeblue, Andoe, Luckwolf, and more. Retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Sears, along with Shein and Temu, sell them.

Your home is deeply personal and private. If someone can view your doorbell camera and see when you come and go, it presents a lot of security risks. For example, an abuser or a stalker could keep tabs on a victim, and it could create a very dangerous situation.

Experts blame the flood of cheap, insecure electronics from overseas manufacturers being sold in the U.S. as a growing problem. Retailers do very little to vet these products, and it's very easy to become a seller on one of these online marketplaces.

Consumer Reports reached out to Eken and Tuck but has not received a response.

If you have a video doorbell that uses the mobile app Aiwit, Consumer Reports recommends you disconnect it from your home WiFi and remove it from your door.

Consumer Reports has evaluated video doorbells with much better security from brands including Logitech, SimpliSafe, and Ring.

Consumer Reports has also shared its findings with the Federal Trade Commission, which has the power to remove products like these from the marketplace. The agency declined to comment on what action it might take, noting that its investigations are private.

