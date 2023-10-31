What to buy in November 2023

With Veterans Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday all here this month, November is prime time for deals and holiday shopping! But Consumer Reports explains why you may not even have to wait for those big shopping events this month as retailers have made sales more available all month long.

Consumer Reports expects the prices you see right now to remain consistent through Black Friday. This means you can start shopping and saving now without worrying about missing out on those blockbuster deals later on.

Whether it’s for a student, music lover, frequent traveler or gamer, give the gift of noise-canceling wireless headphones.

Sony Wireless Earbuds are currently $298 at Abt. Electronics, Amazon, and Crutchfield. Look for that price to drop at the beginning of the month.

Next, a tablet for someone who likes to stream video and play games.

This Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is as low as $547.99 at Walmart. Consumer Reports says this top-rated model is a great option for those who want an Android tablet with high performance.

Over to the kitchen now where an air fryer will delight those who love to cook.

The Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer is now $59.99 at Amazon. This air fryer comes in at the top of all air fryers in Consumer Reports ratings.

And if you know someone who goes ga ga for high-end kitchen gadgets, a portable ice maker just might do the trick.

This GE Opal 2.0 Portable Ice Maker is now $579 at Amazon.

Looking for something else this month? Consumer Reports says there should also be sales on laptops and computers, vacuum cleaners, cookware, coffee makers, smartwatches and smart speakers all month long.

One thing you should wait until Blake Friday to buy is a new TV. Consumer Reports says TVs are always at the best possible prices during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.

A 65-inch OLED 4K TV from Samsung is currently $1,597.99 at Abt. Electronics, Crutchfield, and Walmart, but could go down in price even more during Black Friday sales.