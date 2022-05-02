What to Buy in May 2022

If you haven’t started thinking about what to get mom for Mother’s Day, don’t panic just yet. With spring holiday sales around the corner, Consumer Reports found top-rated items you could save big on this May. Now go find that perfect gift for mom, along with something nice for yourself!

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top-tested products all year, so it knows exactly when to shop for them. Here are the top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

First, give mom the gift of health with a brand-new fitness tracker. The Fitbit Luxe Fitness tracker is now $100 at Amazon, Best Buy, Fitbit, and Macy’s. The fitness tracker scored well in CR’s ease-of-use, step-counting, and heart-rate accuracy tests.

Next, smartwatches. CR found the Citizen CZ Smart on sale for $295 at Amazon and JCPenney.

And while the weather begins to heat up, keep mom and everyone else cool with a new air conditioner. The Frigidaire Gallery Air Conditioner is now $449 at Abt Electronics.

And with holiday cookouts on the horizon, now might be the time to get that charcoal kamado-style grill you’ve had your eyes on. The Vision Kamado Professional Grill is now $799 at Home Depot. CR says the grill is easy to clean and earned Excellent scores for cooking at both high and low temperatures.

And this month might finally be the time to get a better night’s sleep. If you’re looking to buy a mattress right now, the best bet is to wait until closer to Memorial Day, when the sales will get better by about 5 to 10 percent.

The Avocado Green Mattress is one of CR’s favorite innerspring mattresses, with Excellent scores in its comfort tests for side and back sleepers.

Looking for something we didn’t include? Consumer Reports says to look out for bike helmets, blenders, blood pressure monitors, sunscreens, strollers, and wireless and Bluetooth speakers-all items that should go on sale sometime this month.