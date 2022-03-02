Want spring to come sooner? Well, you can’t fast-forward time, but you can start stocking up on items that will help get you ready for some spring cleaning and lawn care.

Consumer Reports found some of its top-rated products on discount that will help get you started.

March is the first month of the year without any major shopping moments, so you don’t see as many sales. But there are still discounts. Retailers use this month to off-load inventory from previous years to make room for new products-and that translates into savings for shoppers.

Since you’ll probably have your hands full with all that spring cleaning, why not have a little robotic friend pick up some of the work? The iRobot Roomba i3+ is now $500 at Abt Electronics, Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. CR’s tests show that the robotic vacuum earns top scores in its pet-hair pick-up tests.

Next, keep those pesky seasonal allergies at bay with a new air purifier. The Blueair Classic 605 air purifier is now on sale for $507 at Amazon. This air purifier is pricey, but it earns top scores in CR’s tests for particle removal at both high- and low-speed settings.

And if you’re a lawn-care enthusiast, you’ll be happy to hear this! When you think about seasonal items like string trimmers, usually you think that the sales will come at the end of the season. But if you start shopping very early, like in March, you may see bigger savings as retailers shift consumer focus to the season coming up. The Ego cordless string trimmer is a CR 'Best Buy' and is $179 at Walmart.

And finally, because retailers will be off-loading their cold-weather items, now is a great time to score a deal on a space heater. The Lasko Designer Series Space Heater is a CR 'Best Buy' and is $65 at Home Depot.

Consumer Reports says March is also a good time to replace your home’s windows. Be on the lookout for sales on replacement windows so you can get a clear view of the start of spring.