What to Buy in June 2023 According to Consumer Reports

June is here! Whether you’re looking for a gift for dad, a recent grad, or just something nice for yourself, Consumer Reports has found money-saving deals on top-tested products, helping you kickstart your summer just right.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of the products it tests all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount. Here are some to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

Even though it’s the beginning of June, you still might see Memorial Day sales on things like dishwashers, blenders, and mattresses. And with Father’s Day coming up on June 18, start looking for discounts on things like tech items and power tools.

If your dad is a DIY-er, get him something he can use for jobs big and small. This drill from Dewalt is as low as $105.70 at Amazon. Consumer Reports says the cordless model is very powerful, capable of driving even the largest screws.

And for new dads who still want to work out, what about a jogging stroller? The Thule Urban Glide 2 is as low as $549.95 at Nordstrom and Pottery Barn Kids. Consumer Reports says it's easy to maneuver and features a handbrake for better control when jogging.

If you need a gift for a recent graduate who likes to geek out on tech, why not get them a new smartwatch? The Apple Watch SE is as low as $149 at Walmart. Consumer Reports says the first-generation Apple Watch did great in its tests, and if you’re okay with foregoing the latest and greatest features on newer models, you can enjoy these big savings.

And finally, an item that will satisfy all inside the kitchen: the Vitamix One. It’s as low as $149.95 at Wayfair. Consumer Reports says the blender aced its tests in making smoothies and frozen desserts.

Something cool to jump into summer.

Looking for something else on sale this month? Consumer Reports says insect repellants, pressure washers, smart speakers, string trimmers, and sunscreens typically go on deep discount in June.