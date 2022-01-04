What to Buy in January

This season’s holidays are now over, so you—and your bank account—might want a break from all the shopping. But with New Year’s resolutions in play, Consumer Reports reveals the best products to buy this month that will help you reach your goals and won’t hurt your wallet.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when to shop for them. Here are the top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

There may not be a ton of big sales this month, but you can still find great value on great products. Things like ellipticals and treadmills—if you want to start a home gym—can run upward of $4,000, but there are some great options out there that cost less.

The Horizon 7.0 AT treadmill is a Consumer Reports Best Buy and $999 at Horizon Fitness.

Consumer Reports says some high-end ellipticals can cost more than $2,500, but you can get a good machine for less than half that price.

The Schwinn 470 elliptical is $999 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

If you’re thinking about buying a fitness tracker to help reach your New Year’s resolutions, there are plenty of options out there to suit every need and every budget. Some have fancy features like sleep tracking, while others are much more simple and bare-bones and will count your steps and give you just the right amount of other data.

The Garmin Forerunner 35 fitness tracker is another Consumer Reports Best Buy. It’s $120 at Walmart, aces most of Consumer Reports’ tests, and has a claimed battery life of nine days.

Next, whether you’re buying a new TV or you want to make the one you have sound better, sound bars offer a great upgrade. Consumer Reports found the Sonos Beam sound bar on sale for $350 at Best Buy. Consumer Reports says Sonos products rarely go on sale, and this is $30 better than the Black Friday sale price.

And don’t forget about those gift cards you may have received for the holidays. It’s always a good idea to put them to use before you forget about them or they expire!

Have a happy and healthy new year!