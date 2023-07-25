How to get the best deals on dorm essentials

Whether you’re a college freshman about to be away from home for the first time or a senior living off campus, Consumer Reports is here to help you tackle that seemingly never-ending shopping list with some college dorm essentials that will help you live large even if your space is small.

Living in a shared space presents some challenges—especially when it comes to bathrooms and showers. Staying organized is key, and here’s a list of items that will help.

Make your shared bathroom experience a breeze with a shower caddy. The Madesmart Soft-Grip Tote is as low as $10.31 at Target. It comes with ventilation holes that promote airflow to help minimize that funky shower smell.

Next, organize and decorate damage-free with the Command Variety Pack is as low as $17.98 at Amazon. Use them to corral cords underneath a desk, hang towels from a door, or even hang bags and accessories.

Getting a good night’s sleep in college isn’t always easy, but a good pillow can help. The Coop Sleep Goods The Original Pillow is one of Consumer Reports' top-rated adjustable pillows and is $72 at Amazon and Coop Sleep Goods.

Now to the desk: Ideally one that’s ergonomically sound. The Insignia Ergonomic Laptop Stand is now $29.99 at Best Buy. The stand can raise the laptop about 10.5 inches off the desk.

And finally, an item you can use for your studies and having a good time with friends. The JBL Clip 4 Wireless & Bluetooth Speaker is $79.95 at Abt Electronics and Amazon.

And your student ID can also unlock savings on back-to-school gear like a new laptop or phone, as well as books, clothing, and video streaming services.