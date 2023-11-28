Video games on the wish list? Safety tips before you buy

With the holiday shopping season well underway, one of the top gifts children are asking for is video games.

According to the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), a survey of U.S. adults and children ages 10-17 shows that kids are most likely to ask their parents for video game-related presents Requests for video game gifts are followed closely by money/gift cards, clothes/accessories, and electronics/tech items such as phones.

“More than 212 million Americans play video games regularly, so it comes as no surprise that games are at the top of this year’s wish lists,” said Stan Pierre-Louis, President and CEO, of ESA. “Whether a family is getting a new console, updating their controllers and headsets, or adding to their library with new games and expansion packs, we know video games are a great tool for families to play together and connect during the holiday season and beyond.”

But there are some safety guidelines parents need to take into consideration as they look to give their kids a happy holiday. ESA shared three simple steps before they purchase and gift video game items for their kids:

Check age and content rating

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) assigns age and content ratings to video games and mobile apps to help parents decide which are appropriate for their kids. ESRB rating information is located on the front and back of all video game boxes and on product detail pages before purchase or download on digital storefronts.

“Parents, if your kids are asking for a specific game, don't just buy it – look and make sure that the age rating is right for your house and your child,” said Aubrey Quinn, senior vice president of the Entertainment Software Association.

Parents should look out for ESRB’s three-part rating system:

Rating Categories – Suggest age appropriateness. Ratings include E for Everyone, E10+ for ages 10 and older, T for Teen, M for Mature for ages 17 and older or AO for Adults Only.

Content Descriptors – Highlight the content that led to the assigned age rating. ESRB has more than 30 Content Descriptors to let parents know when a video game contains language, humor, violence and more.

Interactive Elements – Provide upfront notice about interactive features that may be important to parents. For example, the In-Game Purchases label lets parents know when a game offers the ability to spend money for additional in-game content; Users Interact lets parents know when a game allows user-to-user communication.

Use parental controls

Tools exist on virtually all game devices to help parents, caregivers and individual players easily and efficiently manage the gameplay experiences their family. Parental controls can include:

Filtering games by ESRB age rating

Managing time spent playing games

Controlling – or preventing – spending

Limiting – or blocking – communication with other players

PIN and password settings to prevent unwanted changes

Regular playtime reports

"Not all games have user to user communication. Some are single player games. And if that's a concern of yours, you don't have to avoid video games altogether,” said Quinn. “Two of the most popular games this year for kids are the legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and Hogwarts Legacy. Both of them are single player games so your kids can still have some of the most popular games and never interact with other players."

Most consoles also have smartphone apps that allow parents to monitor controls set in place and get phone notifications.

Have family conversations

Establish and communicate clear household rules around time limits like time of day and duration of play, types of games allowed and when it’s appropriate to spend money – and then set up parental controls around these rules.

Games are also increasingly allowing interaction with others online. Decide if family members should be able to interact with other players and, if so, with whom. Parents can activate parental controls to block online communications or set limits to exactly who children can play with.

“My daughter plays games that have user to user communication. The only person she's allowed to play with that I've given her permission to play with online is her 19 year old brother who's at college across the country,” said Quinn. “It's really fun to see them connecting and playing games together.”

In some cases, parents can curate their kids’ friends list to only allow communications with people they know in real life. If children are allowed to interact with others online, remember to discuss appropriate behavior, including treating other players kindly and respectfully, and have conversations with children about interacting with strangers online. If allowed to talk to strangers, make sure children understand what to do if they encounter another player behaving inappropriately.

“As a mother, I talk to them about stranger interaction in the real world as well as online," said Quinn. "What I really try to reinforce personally in my house is that in the real world -- if they see someone at the park, they know exactly who they're talking to. Online -- you don't. And someone can say they're a 10 year old girl or an 11 year old girl and they go to your school, but you don't necessarily know that's true.”

Kids can always mute, block and report a player, and if they’re unsure they can come to an adult they trust for advice.

“You never have to see them online again. The same way you would run away in real life at the park, you can block them on the internet and never interact with them again,” said Quinn. “Make sure that child tells an adult they trust what happened.”

The video game industry has taken steps to improve the safety of the online player community. Click here to learn more.