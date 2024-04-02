Top-rated products to buy in April 2024

Consumer Reports found some big discounts on top-rated products you’ll use now… and well into summer!

Cleaning products are an excellent place to start, as retailers often lower their prices on items like vacuums to stay competitive during the spring cleaning season.

The robotic vacuum and mop from Coredy is as low as $159.99 at Coredy. The Coredy R750 Pro notched very good scores in both cleaning and navigation for its mopping capabilities in CR's tests. --

If you want an even deeper clean, consider a carpet cleaner. The Hoover PowerDash Pet Advanced Carpet Cleaner is as low as $139.99 at Target. This model scored high in CR’s cleaning tests, removing dirt from the carpet.

To kick off the warmer months, retailers tend to offer discounts on seasonal items. So it's a great time to shop, especially if you want to spruce up your yard.

The battery-powered mower from Kobalt is as low as $399 at Lowe’s. Your neighbors will thank you for using this mower because according to CR, it’s very quiet. It also aced CR’s tests for handling and mowing evenness.

And another item on sale to help with your curb appeal… The battery-powered string trimmer from Toro is as low as $175 at Walmart. – This is one of CR’s top-rated battery-powered string trimmers.

Clean house, check. Tidy lawn, check. Now it’s time to upgrade that grill. The large gas grill from Monument Grills is as low as $656.10 at Amazon. – This is one of the highest-scoring gas grills in CR’s ratings.