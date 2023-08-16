Should you get pet insurance for your four-legged friend?

Been to the veterinarian lately? You know it’s not cheap. If you’re like a lot of pet owners, you’ve probably asked yourself, “Should I get pet insurance?” As Consumer Reports explains, the answer isn’t always easy.

For the first time, Consumer Reports evaluated and rated eight pet insurance providers based on a survey of its members with insured pets. It looked at such things as premiums, what’s covered, the claims process and whether people had a choice of which vets to see.

Consumer Reports found that most people weren’t satisfied with their pet insurance. Six of the insurance providers earned just a midrange overall satisfaction score, and two bottomed out with unfavorable ratings.

If you’re considering pet insurance, there are some things you should know:

Preexisting conditions are usually not covered.

There are usually annual caps. If you hit that limit, you’ll have to pay out-of-pocket.

You may be responsible for paying the provider directly and then filing for reimbursement with the insurance company.

So is pet insurance worth it? If you’re looking for a return on investment, maybe not so much. But if you value peace of mind, it may be something you want to pursue.

Another option is telehealth or virtual care. They can give care instructions and even write prescriptions that can be delivered to your door.

Another option to consider is to take your pet to an accredited veterinary medical college, which may be able to offer discounts on everything from routine care to spaying and neutering.