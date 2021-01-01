Managing Your Diabetes During the Pandemic

Keeping safe from COVID-19 is a challenge, but the stakes are even higher for diabetics. People with diabetes who get COVID-19 are at greater risk of being hospitalized and possibly dying. As Consumer Reports explains, effectively managing diabetes is more important than ever.

Research has found that people who have COVID-19 and elevated blood glucose levels have worse outcomes. But making small improvements to blood sugar control can have a big impact on COVID-19, so it’s really important that you stay on top of your diabetes management.

If you’re having trouble managing your illness during the pandemic, here are some steps you can take.

First, to ensure social distancing, set up a regular delivery of medicine and supplies if possible, so that you don’t have to go to the pharmacy. Also consider doing the same for grocery deliveries so that you’ll have fresh, wholesome food on hand.

And be sure to keep all medical appointments. Health experts are no longer telling people to avoid medical offices. So be sure to get the medical care you need during the pandemic, especially for complicated chronic diseases like diabetes.

And although getting to the gym may not be an option in some areas, it’s still important to find a way to stay active and exercise safely.

And if you have diabetes and contract COVID-19, Consumer Reports says it’s vitally important that you stay in touch with your doctor while recovering.