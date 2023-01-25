How to Make Sure You Wake Up Refreshed With Better Sleep

New year, new you! But if you’re still having trouble falling or staying asleep, maybe it’s not you—maybe where you sleep could use some upgrading. The experts at Consumer Reports reveal simple adjustments you can make now to help you sleep better all year long.

Consumer Reports surveyed more than 2,000 adults in the U.S., and nine out of 10 said they had experienced at least one sleep challenge in the previous 12 months.

Getting a good night’s rest is really about also minimizing the disturbances.

Set your thermostat to 65° F, the ideal temperature for sleeping. Your core body temp cools down slightly as your body prepares for sleep.

The right bedding is also key; choose sheets in breathable fabrics like 100% cotton or linen, such as the L.L.Bean Pima Cotton Percale Sheet Set, $169. The 280-thread-count set earned top scores for strength in Consumer Reports’ tests.

The quality of the air in your bedroom can also affect your sleep; especially if you have allergies or asthma. In Consumer Reports’ tests the Honeywell InSight HPA5300B air purifier, $290, did an impressive job of removing dust, pollen, and smoke from the air.

And if the air in your bedroom is too dry, a humidifier can help add moisture back in and allow you to breathe easier. Position the humidifier near the bed, raised at least 2 feet above the floor. This allows more moisture to dissipate into the air.

Keep out light—which can signal your body to wake up—with blackout shades or an eye mask like the Mzoo, about $20 at Amazon, which has adjustable straps and was a Consumer Reports favorite.

If you’re uncomfortable, consider a new pillow. The best pillows stabilize your neck and align it with the rest of your body.

For back and side sleepers, Consumer Reports recommends the Coop Home Goods the Original, $72, which you can tailor to your sleep position and comfort level by adding or removing fill.

Consumer Reports says even the best pillows and perfect conditions won’t help if you’re not sleeping on the right mattress, so if you’re consistently waking up sore, tired, and achy and you’ve made other adjustments, it may be time to start looking for a new mattress.